Fiji should know by this afternoon: Gavoka

Viliame Gavoka

Fiji should know by late this afternoon who will be forming the next government.

Social Democratic Liberal Party’s Viliame Gavoka has confirmed this to the media as the countdown to the 2pm Management Board meeting continues.

The topmost hierarchy from FijiFirst and The People’s Alliance are expected to be part of the last-minute presentation teams who will front the Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board this afternoon.

The two parties have been asked to do a presentation to the board of SODELPA, before the kingmaker decides who they will support to form the next government.

FBC News has been reliably informed that there are talks of the possibility of FF leader Voreqe Bainimarama and PA’s Sitiveni Rabuka addressing the SODELPA Management Board.

Gavoka, who has relinquished his party leader position as per the SODELPA constitution, is asking for patience.

“The Management Board decides, and they will be meeting at 2pm today, so by late this afternoon we will know which way we are going to go. Be patient, by sundown today, we will know which way we are going.”

After the results of the General Election were announced on Sunday, FijiFirst has 26 seats, The People’s Alliance on 21, the National Federation Party on five and SODELA has three.

A coalition with SODELPA is needed for anyone to form the government.