Country needs united and stable government: Prasad

National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad [right] during a press conference

National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad says the country needs a united and stable government.

As the nation awaits the decision of Social Democratic Liberal Party on whom they will form a government with, the NFP leader says he is happy with the discussions held with the SODELPA so far.

Prasad says he also met the SODELPA Leader and the same was confirmed by Viliame Gavoka

“We are optimistic that we would be forming the next government between three of us because as I said earlier the people have given a very clear mandate to the opposition parties and they have indicated their desire for a new government.”

Prasad says he is confident of forming a government through coalition.

“We believe that this country urgently needs a united, stable well-functioning government to address some of the serious issues that we talked about during the campaign.”

The NFP Leader says they had a very good relationship with the SODELPA leader and his members for eight years in parliament.