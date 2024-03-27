Fiji warned of wet Easter

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service/Facebook]

Fiji will continue to be affected by the trough of low pressure which lies slow moving over the southern parts.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says it is likely that this system will bring rain, heavy at times over Kadavu and neighbouring smaller islands, Moala and Southern Lau groups.

It says the other parts of the country are anticipated to experience occasional showers which should increase to rain with thunderstorms mainly in the afternoons or evenings.

Article continues after advertisement

Consequently, a heavy rain alert is now in force for the whole of Fiji.

This trough is expected to gradually move north over the country and keep affecting most parts of Fiji until the weekend where more rain is forecast.

The risk of heavy rain is particularly high in the afternoon and overnight.

The Fiji Met says low-lying and flood-prone locations may experience flash floods as a result of localized heavy rainfall.

A Flash Flood Alert remains in force for all flash flood prone areas, small streams and low lying areas of Viti Levu.

Gusty winds are possible during heavy falls and thunderstorms.

It says there is a possibility of clear skies or sunny intervals between the rain bands, especially in the early part of the day.