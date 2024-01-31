Fiji under heavy rain and flash flood warning

[Source: Supplied]

A Heavy rain warning is now in force for the whole of Fiji Group while a flash flood warning is in force for all low lying and flood prone areas.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says an active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain lies slow moving over Fiji.

Acting Director Met Bipen Prakash says this trough is anticipated to produce occasional to periods of rain, heavy at times, and thunderstorms over most parts of the country until later Friday.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

Prakash says during this time of the year there is abundance of moisture in the environment and with more heating, afternoon and evening thunderstorms risk is elevated.

He says heavy rainfall can be experienced for few hours.

According to Prakash conditions are expected to ease from later Friday, but isolated heavy falls with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening may continue.

He says the Fiji Met Service will continue to monitor this weather event and update warnings and forecasts accordingly.