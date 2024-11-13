Fiji to strength relations with China

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook]

A proposal to use next year’s Hong Kong Sevens as a platform to showcase Fijian rugby, culture and trade was recently discussed by Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali with members of the Fiji-Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce recently.

Ali was part of the Fijian delegation to the China International Import Expo when the issue was discussed as he was updated on recent initiatives to promote Fijian tourism.

The PS also held discussions on prospective investment opportunities in Fiji, with a particular focus on enhancing trade and economic relations.

In anticipation of the 50th anniversary of Fiji-China diplomatic relations in 2025, proposals were also raised to use next year’s Hong Kong Sevens as a platform to showcase Fijian rugby, culture, and trade, featuring promotional activities designed to highlight Fiji’s unique offerings.

Ali has expressed his gratitude to both Chambers for their continuous efforts and commitment to elevating Fiji’s profile in Hong Kong and Macao.