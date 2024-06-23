Fiji to host 21st annual regular session for WCPFC

Fiji will be hosting the 21st Annual Regular Session of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission later this year.

The Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission was established by the Convention for the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean which entered into force on 19 June 2004.

The WCPF Convention seeks to address problems in the management of high seas fisheries such as unregulated fishing, over-capitalization and excessive fleet capacity.

Article continues after advertisement

It also looks at addressing vessel re-flagging to escape controls, insufficiently selective gear, unreliable databases, and insufficient multilateral cooperation in respect to conservation and management of highly migratory fish stocks.