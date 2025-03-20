Fiji to enhance investment opportunities with PNG

Source: Supplied

A four-day mission to Papua New Guinea will focus on key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, ICT and manufacturing to secure 20 qualified investment and trade opportunities.

This includes a projected combined value of at least $100 million through engagements with key stakeholders in PNG.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the mission presents a significant opportunity for Fiji to tap into the dynamic PNG market.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica adds that the mission will help strengthen strategic partnerships and economic ties between Fiji and PNG, opening doors to new business opportunities.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty states that the mission will also aim to generate positive coverage of Fiji in PNG by showcasing the country’s investment climate, business opportunities and tourism offerings.

He also highlights that Fiji and PNG share a long-standing relationship, and this mission is expected to deepen those ties while creating new avenues for collaboration that will benefit both countries in the years to come.

The delegation, which includes government officials, business leaders and representatives from the private sector, will participate in business forums, networking events and business-to-business meetings in Port Moresby.

The mission, facilitated by Investment Fiji and the Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, in partnership with the Investment Promotion Agency PNG and the Fiji High Commission in PNG, will take place from March 24 to March 27, 2025.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.