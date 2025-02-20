Fiji struggles with workforce issue

The government has acknowledged major lapses in workforce productivity and discipline in Fiji.

Speaking at the State of the Economy Breakfast Talanoa, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, cited an employer who plans production assuming 40 percent of his workforce will be absent for several days each week.

Prasad called this a clear sign of low productivity and poor discipline.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to cutting red tape and fostering a more business-friendly environment.

“We will conduct a holistic review of bureaucratic processes across the economy to drive greater efficiency and ease of doing business. Moving forward, it is the government’s wish and it will be our effort to work with the stakeholders to ensure that labour productivity is improved.”

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Edward Bernard agrees that there is plenty of room for improvement.

“And that is an important issue. Because if you’re not having increased productivity, then of course there’s an increase in the cost of doing business. If you can’t find people or the right people to do the work, then there’s an increase in the cost of doing business.”

Benard adds through shared commitment, they aim to foster a more efficient and disciplined workforce resulting in an improved economy for Fiji.

