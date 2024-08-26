Fiji signs key deal for sustainable development

[Source: Ministry of Finance / Facebook]

The Ministry of Finance has signed a Letter of Association with the Global South Centre of Excellence at the Research and Information System for Developing Countries.

This collaboration aims to equip Fiji with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in the global economy.

By strengthening Fiji’s capabilities in trade, value creation, and resilient supply chains, this partnership will drive sustainable development and key areas of focus include capacity building, research, and international engagement.

Article continues after advertisement

Through capacity building training and technical assistance extended across the government ministries/ departments and agencies, it will enhance our cross sectoral collaboration and coordination in research and publication, proposal development as well as meeting international funding criteria.

This collaboration also promises to elevate Fiji’s standing on the global stage, while also promoting sustainable practices and improving the lives of our citizens.