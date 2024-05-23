Fiji remains safe for all says Gavoka

A report by TV New Zealand on Fiji’s fight against illicit drugs has prompted the government to issue a statement assuring that Fiji remains safe and accessible for all to enjoy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says the Coalition Government is aware of the recent investigative TV reports.

He says the government is already working with the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure that the Fiji Police Force and relevant agencies have the resources to combat Fiji’s drug problem.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Gavoka says it must be pointed out that there have been zero recorded instances of this issue impacting tourists.

He says that with tourist numbers pointing to another record year of arrivals, Fiji still remains safe and accessible.