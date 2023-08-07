Fiji remains a safe place for visitors: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua reiterates that Fiji remains a safe place to visit.

His comment comes in response to security alerts issued by the United States and Canada, for travellers visiting Fiji.

The alert calls on American citizens to exercise caution and remain vigilant, particularly in public places and urban areas.

The alerts highlight incidents of assaults and robberies frequently occurring in downtown Suva’s bar and nightclub district, which the minister strongly rebuts.

“We are committed to keeping this country safe and that’s why we have dedicated the resources that the police particularly need to look after our people. So we want to assure our friends from overseas, Fiji is a safe destination.”

Tikoduadua says the ministry is addressing the matter promptly and implementing measures to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors alike.