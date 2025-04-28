Fiji records $14m trade surplus with US

[Source: Ministry of MSME's / Facebook]

The total value of Fiji’s exports to the United States stood at $439.08 million last year, while imports from the U.S. amounted to $425.03 million, resulting in a trade surplus of $14.05 million for Fiji.

This was confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, while delivering his ministerial statement in Parliament today.

Kamikamica spoke about the recent imposition of tariffs by the U.S. government, provided an overview of the situation, and highlighted the government’s response.

Kamikamica says a recent survey conducted by Fiji’s Trade Commission in North America, in response to the proposed tariffs, found that for some businesses particularly those in fresh turmeric, kava, ginger, and skincare the United States represents 100 percent of their total export market.

He adds that around 70 percent of Fiji’s key exporters derive 60 percent of their revenue from the U.S. market alone.

Kamikamica says these statistics emphasize how critical the U.S. market is to the success of Fijian exporters and, by extension, the livelihoods of Fijian families.

He further notes that the economic reality is that Fiji lacks the production capabilities or industrial scale of the U.S.

As such, Fiji relies heavily on high-quality American goods, technology, and components to support its domestic industries and meet every day needs.

