Fiji pushes for regional unity in climate crisis fight

Fiji is advancing efforts in environmentally sustainable development but continues to face significant hurdles in securing predictable and timely financing to scale up initiatives.

Like many Pacific Island countries, Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says challenges stem from the small size of local administrations and the complexities of accessing global financial mechanisms.

While opening the fourth International Union for Conservation of Nature & Natural Resources (IUCN) Oceania Regional Conservation Forum, Kamikamica stressed the importance of regional alliance to address these barriers.

He cited local conservation initiatives such as the mass production of oysters and prawn aquaculture, as examples of efforts that balance economic growth with environmental preservation.

These projects, the Minister says not only provide income for local communities but also incentivize the conservation of natural resources.

“I would like us to reflect on the gravity of our responsibility. We are not just protecting nature for its own sake, but for the sake of our people, our economies, and future generations.

Kamikamica states there is a need for a unified regional approach to protect the environment, conserve biodiversity and safeguard livelihoods in the face of climate change and biodiversity loss.

He described the forum as a l step toward the 2025 IUCN World Conservation Congress in the United Arab Emirates, emphasizing that decisions made during the forum this week will shape a unified Oceania presence on the global stage.

Regional leaders are urged to leverage the forum to build partnerships and take bold, visionary actions that will shape the future of the Pacific.