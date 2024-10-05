Fiji prioritises technology-driven growth

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook] file photo

Fiji is set to transform key sectors like agriculture and education with the power of advanced technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica highlights that with the use of the new National Digital Strategy 5G will bring farmers closer to the future of agriculture, offering access to real-time data, weather updates, and market trends.

He adds the government aims to harness these tools to drive economic growth, improve access to services, and ensure inclusivity across the nation.

“Digital transformation cannot happen in isolation. It requires a united effort to ensure that progress is inclusive, sustainable and beneficial to all. Our vision for Fiji’s digital future is not impossible.”

Kamikamica adds that through 5G, remote learning in rural areas will be significantly enhanced, ensuring that students, regardless of their location, have access to high-quality education.

The Minister says virtual classrooms, digital textbooks, and interactive learning tools will become the norm, bridging the educational divide.

