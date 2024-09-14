Fiji positioned as strategic shipping hub: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has plans to position Fiji as a key shipping and cargo hub in the Pacific region.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has plans to position Fiji as a key shipping and cargo hub in the Pacific region.

Rabuka made these comments while visiting the Port of Lautoka this morning where he was given an update on a few plans they are currently undertaking.

According to Rabuka, this strategic move aims to enhance Fiji’s role in the global supply chain, particularly focusing on managing and redistributing cargo between Asia, America, and the broader Pacific Islands.

Article continues after advertisement

“For us in Fiji, it’s very important because the volume of traffic coming in from both East and West will have to be broken down into island sizes, island territory sizes. So this is where we feel we can best do it.”

The Prime Minister stated that the world is rapidly running out of space, and nations are turning their eyes toward efficient logistics solutions.

Rabuka highlights that Fiji is uniquely positioned to meet this challenge.

He was also briefed on the dredging project at the wharf and how critical this would be.

Another project is the construction of a second container yard and the inclusion of a new pilot boat.