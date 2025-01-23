Fiji Police probe child with beer

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Police Force is investigating an incident in which a child is seen holding a glass of beer.

The photograph, posted on a Facebook page and now widely circulated, depicts the child seemingly about to drink the beer, with some of the beverage spilled on his pants.

The image also shows several adults observing the child during this act.

Article continues after advertisement

The Force confirms that an investigation is underway to assess the actions of the adults involved and ensure the child’s welfare in accordance with the law.