Fiji Police enhance response to digital crime with training

[ Source : Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

Officers of the Fiji Police Force are currently undergoing Evidence First Responders Training in the Western Division to effectively address digital crimes.

The workshop aims to equip officers with skills to recognize the characteristics of various electronic devices, process data, and collect relevant evidence while maintaining its integrity.

Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Aisake Kafoa highlighted the escalating cybercrime threat, emphasizing the crucial role of first responders in preserving digital evidence and bringing perpetrators to justice.

[ Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook ]

The workshop is facilitated by officials from INTERPOL Global Action on Cybercrime and includes front-line officers and those directly involved in cybercrime investigations.



[ Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook ]

The workshop will conclude this Friday.