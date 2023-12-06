Fiji Police Credit Union fulfills decade-long vision

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Credit Union today realized its ten-year-old vision by launching the Fiji Police Families Savings and Investments Co-operative Limited.

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, while officiating the launch, highlighted that the cooperative is tasked with empowering its members to invest in profitable ventures.

“The future is bright for the Fiji Police Families Savings and Investments Co-operative Limited, as I have been informed that the Co-operative will have a diversified business portfolio, from thrift and savings to real estate, wholesale and retail, and offering transport services. This is what the Coalition Government believes in: investing, diversifying, and shaping the future for a better Fiji.”

Kamikamica highlighted the importance of choosing the right sectors for investment.

“The Fiji Police Families Savings and Investment Co-operative Limited is part of the 550 operating co-operatives in Fiji, and I am pleased to note that at the moment, co-operatives in Fiji hold over $151 million worth of assets, with a revenue turnaround of $26 million and a record net profit of $2.5 million.”



The new cooperative is entitled to an eight-year tax holiday under the Co-operative Act of 1996.



Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says they are moving forward for the betterment of the members of the Fiji Police Force.



