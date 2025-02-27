Fiji notes increase in pork production

[File Photo]

11, 833 pigs were slaughtered last year, resulting in the production of 717 tonnes of meat.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says this marks the largest quantity of pigs processed and the second highest volume of meat produced at the Fiji Meat Industry Board slaughterhouses.

Speaking at the opening of the Waibogi Piggery Farm in Sigatoka, Rayalu says Fiji has successfully expanded its reach into regional markets.

Article continues after advertisement

“Last year, 1,179 tons of pork were produced both through formal and informal sectors, contributing $11 million to the local economy, with $0.2 million worth of pork exported to neighbouring countries.”

The Minister says this is testament to the quality and potential of Fijian pork.

He adds that Fiji has 4,160 pig farms comprising of 3,923 smallholder farms, 186 semi-commercial farms, and 51 commercial farms.

Rayalu says this diverse network has enabled the country to achieve an impressive 92 percent self-sufficiency in pork production, a milestone that farmers can all be proud of.

He says the future of Fiji’s pig industry is filled with promise.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.