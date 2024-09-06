Fiji not immune to fatalities caused by AMR

Fiji is not immune to fatalities caused by Antimicrobial Resistance, as it has encountered outbreaks of serious infections in major health facilities in the country.

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says the challenge is a reminder that the battle against a silent pandemic, AMR, is far from over in Fiji.

Dr Lalabalavu says the government has taken a significant stride to enhance the capacities across various aspects of healthcare to address AMR, with the implementation of a National Action Plan for Antimicrobial Resistance.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji has a robust mitigation strategy on the National Action Plan of Antimicrobial Resistance, launched in November of 2022, and the NAP-AMR outlines key goals, milestones and collaborative partnership. Our path forward lies in unity, knowing our adversary and acting collectively.”

Dr Lalabalavu says awareness is imperative in the fight against AMR, as it is not confined to healthcare professionals alone but everyone holds a stake in the issue.

He therefore advocates for a collective approach to combat antimicrobial resistance, saying individuals and organizations must educate, empower and engage in AMR.

The Coalition Government remains committed to fight for the health of every Fijian, ensuring that no life is lost to preventable and treatable infections in Fiji.