Fiji Muslim League president to be laid to rest today

[Source: Radio Apna 990am & Apna Television NZ / Facebook]

The Fiji Muslim League has announced the death of its president, Haji Hafizud Dean Khan.

Khan passed away last night.

He was the founder and chairman of Hexagon Group of Companies.

The late businessman was a leader that many looked up to as he had contributed to numerous developments and in particular, during the pandemic period where he was instrumental in assisting families in need.

He was a recipient of the Medal of the Order of Fiji and the Fiji 50th Anniversary of Independence commemorative medal for his service to Fiji and its people.

The funeral proceedings for the late Khan will be held at the Nadi Muslim School this afternoon and the Janaza Namaaz will be performed at the school ground around 2.30 pm.

He will be buried at Enamanu Cemetary in Nadi at 3 pm.