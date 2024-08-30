Fiji maintains balance amid geopolitical tensions

the Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua [right]

While the Pacific region continues to experience geopolitical instability, Fiji and other small island states will continue to act according to their own interests.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, while responding to tensions between China and the United States and their involvement in the Pacific region.

Tikoduadua stresses the importance of major development partners respecting Fiji’s bilateral relations with other nations to avoid conflicts.

“The region, at the moment, is experiencing significant geopolitical competition. But the short answer is that Fiji, and I can speak for Fiji, maintains a balanced relationship with all of our partners, including the US, China, and Australia. We interact with all of them in Fiji ”.

Tikoduadua also highlights the need to ensure balanced diplomacy in preserving its sovereignty and advancing its national interests.