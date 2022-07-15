Fiji is an attractive market: Telstra

Fiji will continue to be an important part of Digicel’s Pacific operations.

The shared services hub in Suva facilitates the entire Pacific region and Telstra International Chief Executive, Oliver Camplin-Warner, says they will continue to explore ways to leverage these capabilities.

Digicel’s Pacific operations have been officially acquired by Australia’s telecommunication giant, Telstra, in a deal believed to be around $3.3 billion.

Camplin-Warner says they chose Fiji as an investment destination as it is an attractive market

“We will be retaining the Digicel team, who the customers know and love across the region. We will also retain the incredible local talent that exists and also the local expertise, which is so critical. Digicel will operate as a standalone business as part of Telstra International.”

Camplin-Warner says the deal is an exciting milestone for Digicel’s Pacific business and its customers in Fiji.

Telstra’s expertise in rolling out a world-class network and connecting remote communities will enhance the work of Digicel to date and benefit not only Fijian businesses but the people as well.