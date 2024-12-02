Fiji-India talks pave way for infrastructure and rural innovation

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook]

Fiji and India have reinforced strong bilateral ties with new commitments to cooperate in healthcare, agriculture, digital transformation and cooperative sector development.

During a high-level meeting in New Delhi between Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica and India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, the leaders agreed on initiatives aimed at driving sustainable growth.

Key areas of focus included modernizing Fiji’s infrastructure, enhancing healthcare access and boosting agricultural innovation.

In the cooperative sector, Fiji sought India’s assistance in revitalizing its cooperative training college and establishing partnerships with India’s dairy leader, Amul, to advance its dairy industry.

Healthcare partnership was another major highlight with discussions centered on ensuring access to high-quality medicines through renewed pharmacopoeia partnerships.

On digital transformation, the two countries emphasized implementing a National ID system for Fiji and leveraging technology to improve rural services, banking access and business efficiency.

Agriculture also took center stage with Fiji and India exploring joint ventures in organic farming and agricultural technology to empower rural farmers.

Dr Jaishankar applauded Fiji’s commitment to deepening the relationship and endorsed India’s support for Fiji’s development priorities.