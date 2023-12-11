Fiji in Japan

Tourism Fiji is collaborating with Fiji Airways and Trip.com Japan to boost the nation as a travel destination, facilitated by convenient flight access from Narita to Nadi.

The primary objective is to attract more Japanese travellers to Fiji.

The campaign, spanning December to March 2024, is a collective initiative with the support of 27 Fijian hotel partners offering exclusive deals on Trip.com Japan.

The first phase of the campaign concludes by the end of this month.