Fiji hopeful for successful bid at CLMM

[Source: Commonwealth]

Solicitor General Ropate Green and Deputy State Solicitor Ofa Lemaki are attending the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting in Zanzibar, Tanzania, where they will bid to host the next meeting in Fiji.

The meeting is to be held in late 2025 or early 2026 and is hosted by member states on a rotational basis.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga says he was unable to attend the meeting in Zanzibar due to next week’s parliament sitting but is hopeful that Fiji’s Expression of Interest will be successful.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has never hosted the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting.

“We’ve been kicked out of Commonwealth three times and it’s good for Commonwealth to see how far Fiji has progressed. And we are setting new trends in Fiji.”

Turaga says such meetings are important platforms to share and gain knowledge from law ministers of other countries.

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland says she is proud that Fiji is bidding to host the meeting. However, Scotland says other countries will be competing with Fiji

“If Fiji succeeds, I know you are going to kick it out of the park and people will have a magnificent meeting in Fiji.”

Participation in the CLMM is open to all 56 Commonwealth member countries.

During the meeting, law ministers and attorneys-general from across the Commonwealth deliberate on current legal developments in their jurisdictions and explore responses to evolving legal issues affecting Commonwealth citizens.