Fiji faces re-emergence of plant diseases

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Dr Andrew Tukana highlights the persistent and emerging threats posed by plant diseases and pests in Fiji.

He emphasized that the country is not immune to the impacts of plant genetic issues, the resurgence of endemic pests and diseases, and the potential introduction of exotic threats.

“One good example we are facing at the moment here in Fiji is the Kava die-back disease. As we all know, it has been here for many years. It is reemerging at the moment. It’s really making an impact with the Kava stakeholders, or the Kava produces in Fiji at the moment.”

According to Dr Tukana, the kava dieback disease, which affects the productivity and quality of kava crops, has become a significant concern for the agricultural sector, signifying the need for close monitoring and proactive measures to protect Fiji’s agricultural interests.

The Permanent Secretary emphasizes the critical role of plant health clinics in addressing these risks.

He says that these clinics serve as a frontline defence against the spread of plant diseases and pests, providing essential support and resources to farmers and agricultural stakeholders.

As Fiji navigates these agricultural challenges, the government remains committed to supporting its farmers and ensuring the sustainability of key crops like kava.