Fiji emerges as a preferred film production destination

[Source: Film Fiji]

Fiji is rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for film production, drawing attention for its stunning cultural diversity and geographical features.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, recently highlighted the pivotal role that films play in society.

Prasad says movies are not just forms of entertainment; they serve as powerful mediums of storytelling that resonate across various demographics.

“Fiji’s audiovisual and film industry has shown great potential for growth and is increasingly becoming a critical industry for the country and for the economy. I also want to tell you that Fiji is becoming a preferred production location in the world.”

Prasad adds the necessity of fostering a supportive environment for local filmmakers.

He emphasizes that providing the right platforms for Fijian talent to develop and showcase their skills is crucial for the growth of the nation’s film industry