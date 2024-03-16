Fiji developing AI governance framework

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica says that the government is looking to set up a framework to ensure the safety of internet users in Fiji.

The framework will ensure security from artificial intelligence threats that pose harm to the nation.

Kamikamica stated that Fiji is using its technology to build its framework, but will seek assistance from other countries if needed.

Article continues after advertisement

“We looking at it from a cybersecurity lens, so we are developing a cybersecurity strategy for Fiji and National Digital Strategy so AI governance will be part of it as well”.

Kamikamica also says the government acknowledges the sensitivity of AI technology and is working to release the framework soon.