Fiji-China cooperation reaches milestone

Regardless of changes in the international situation, China’s policies toward Fiji remain consistent, reflecting a steadfast commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

This was highlighted by the Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, while commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Fiji.

He stated that their support for Fiji’s development, economic growth, and efforts to address global challenges, such as climate change, continues without alteration, reinforcing a long-term partnership built on mutual respect and cooperation.

“China and Fiji are comprehensive strategic partners, and the cooperation between the two countries should also be all-encompassing. The peaceful use of outer space should become a new highlight for bilateral cooperation.”

Jian added that they will continue to support Fiji in helping protect its sovereignty and choose a development path that suits its needs.

However, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, acknowledged that the Chinese community’s contributions have been vital in strengthening Fiji’s economy, fostering cultural exchange, and building a resilient society.

“Their unwavering dedication and hard work have enriched our society, fostering a spirit of unity and shared progress.”

He further added that they are looking forward to strengthening cooperation between the two nations in the future.

