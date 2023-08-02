News

Fiji-China conducts security review

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 2, 2023 4:04 pm

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua has highlighted that Fiji and China are conducting a comprehensive security review.

Tikoduadua emphasized the significance of fostering trust and collaboration between the two countries.

This is in response to a question raised by FBC News on whether the government will renew the Police Force’s security collaboration with China.

The review, he says aims to establish a robust framework addressing emerging threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The security review, that is still in place. I have already written to his Excellency the ambassador and we will be sitting in August or September to review the terms of our agreement, we are still going to do that.”

Tikoduadua states that through information training, capacity building programs, and coordinated patrols, both countries are working towards enhancing security in the area.

He stressed the pivotal role of alliance with China in taking decisive steps to bolster regional security.

