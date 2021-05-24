Fiji calls on leaders to protect our oceans

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says investing in healthy oceans is investing in economic development.

Sayed-Khaiyum was speaking at a virtual meeting on the first Healthy Oceans Tech and Finance Forum, hosted by the Asian Development Bank.

He says oceans can offer more if people move from abuse and exploitation to harmony and opportunity.

Under the Blue Bond initiative that is expected to be launched by August, Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji is also working on Green Shipping, Sustainable Fisheries and Marine Protected Areas.

“Quite literally the ocean is our blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. From sustainable livelihoods to economic development, to gender equity and climate actions, zero hunger and sustainable cities. So of course we must defend it.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji has been a champion on the ocean-climate nexus since its first co-chairmanship of the United Nations Ocean Conference in 2017 and has helped lead action, including the oceans pathway in the UNFCCC processes.

He says Fiji’s role is to not only advocate on the international platform but ensure that our policy instruments make a difference at the national and grass-roots level, assisting communities affected by the adverse impacts of climate change.

The Healthy Oceans Tech and Finance Forum concludes today.