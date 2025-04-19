Fiji boost aviation ties

Minister for Tourism and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka

Fiji will be using the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Facilitation Conference (FALC25) in Doha to solidify its role in global aviation.

Minister for Tourism and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka is leading the push for modernizing air travel and improving border management.

Gavoka, along with senior officials from the ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji is engaging in discussions around innovations in traveler identification and digital identity systems.

These developments are crucial for making air travel more secure and efficient.

Fiji’s participation in the conference is a step toward enhancing international cooperation on passenger data exchange and border facilitation.

Gavoka presented Fiji’s statement last week, contributing to the Doha Ministerial Declaration on these issues.

In addition to the conference sessions, Gavoka has already met with aviation leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Gavoka aims to reinforce partnerships and exploring opportunities to upgrade Fiji’s air infrastructure.





