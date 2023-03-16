Fiji backs Australia’s bid to host COP31

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese [ Source: Fiji Government/Facebook ]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reiterated Fiji’s support for Australia’s bid to host the Climate Change Conference of Parties or COP31.

In a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Rabuka says this is a major opportunity to amplify Pacific voices on the acceleration of global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

The two leaders discussed a number of issues, as Australia also commits $81 million in budget support towards Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Albanese also took the time to acknowledge Prime Minister Rabuka’s diplomatic success in bringing Kiribati back into our Pacific Islands Forum family.

He further reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to the Vuvale Partnership, and to continuing to work with Fiji as equal partners to address shared challenges and priorities.