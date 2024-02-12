Fiji and China forge ahead with bilateral cooperation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji and China’s relationship has stood the test of time and will continue to grow, says Ambassador Robert Lee.

Lee highlighted this during the Chinese New Year celebration at Yat Sen School Hall in Suva yesterday.

Lee, who was appointed Fiji’s Ambassador to the Republic of China in November last year, outlined his commitment to actively shaping this relationship, prioritizing the interests of both Fijian and Chinese people.

“It is a relationship that is based on mutual respect and mutual trust and recognizes that the sovereignty and strategic interests of each country are sacrosanct and must be protected.”

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the number of engagements and activities they have with China, from business-to-business linkages to bilateral cooperation, symbolizes shared aspirations for a better future.

“We have seen the great influence of the Chinese community in our country, not only in terms of the economy but also in terms of the political landscape. In fact, we will say that the Chinese community’s contributions to Fiji are extensive and pervasive.”

Kamikamica says the Lunar New Year celebration showcased the deep-rooted connections between Fiji and China.