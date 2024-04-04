Fiji Airways proud to be part of SOAR

[ Source: Fiji Airways ]

Fiji Airways CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen says it’s a privilege to have Fiji Airways story shared in the book SOAR that was launched today.

SOAR is written by the CEO of SimpliFlying Shashank Nigam that focuses on how the world’s best airline brands delight customers and inspire employees.

During the launch in Nadi today, Viljoen said to see Fiji Airways featured alongside the world’s leading airlines in the book, is a testament to their commitment to excellence and innovation.

He highlights that chapter 1 of “SOAR” tells the story of Fiji Airway’s journey through the trials of the pandemic.

SOAR has been described as the definitive book on airline marketing and branding with more than 20,000 copies in circulation.