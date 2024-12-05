FICAC launches probe into Walesi following auditor's report

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has received the audited report on Walesi PTE Limited from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.

The report filed this morning has been registered in the Case Management System and FICAC says like all other complaints and referrals, they will treat this matter with the utmost priority.

It also says the due processes and procedures of the Commission will also be followed.

The report comprises two sections: a Technical Assessment of Fiji’s Digital Television Transmission Setup and a Special Audit on Walesi’s Financial Management and Government.

FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali has appointed a special task force to investigate the matter given that the Special Audit Report by the Office of Auditor General has identified that Government disbursed a total of $123.6 million for the Digital Terrestrial Television Project and the operations of Walesi PTE LTD from 2015 to 2022.

Malimali says it is a case of national interest which was presented to Parliament during Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica’s Ministerial Statement on the Walesi Technical and Financial Investigation.

Malimali has directed the special task force led by Assistant Manager Investigation – Economic Crimes Unit Alifereti Wakanivesi to commence investigations today.

Kamikamica revealed the finding in the parliament yesterday as an audit uncovered systemic financial mismanagement within Walesi.

He stated that between 2015 and 2022, the government allocated $123.6 million to the organization, yet an estimated $80 million was deemed misused.

Kamikamica has said that he is hopeful that FICAC’s investigation will hold those responsible accountable.