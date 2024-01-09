FHTA mourns the passing of another tourism icon

[David Petrie Ragg - The Sydney Morning Herald]

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is saddened to learn of the passing of David Petrie Ragg, a distinguished life member of the Association.

The Association says late Ragg’s journey through the Fijian tourism landscape is marked by unwavering dedication and versatile expertise during pioneering times that shaped where the industry is today.

From 1956 to 1972, he served with Northern Hotels Ltd, holding various roles including clerk, cadet hotel manager, hotel manager, relieving hotel manager, and ultimately, Company Secretary.

From 1965-1970, Ragg served as the Executive Secretary of the (then) Fiji Hotel Association.

From 1976 to 1996, he took on the role of Property Manager/Liquidator with the Fiji Property Centre Ltd.

Subsequently, he continued to make significant contributions with Raine & Horne and Ragg & Associates Fiji Ltd., where he served as Managing Director.

His enduring commitment to the industry continued until 2006, when he retired as a registered Property Valuer.

He also served on many boards and in Government advisory capacities over the years.

The late Ragg will be laid to rest in Australia this week.