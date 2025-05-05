FHTA calls for fair play in liquor licensing

[Source: Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association welcomes the Central Liquor Tribunal’s focus on long-standing concerns about inconsistent interpretation and application of Fiji’s outdated liquor licensing laws.

FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington states they have engaged with stakeholders like the Attorney-General’s Office, Liquor Boards, the Ministry of Trade, and the International Finance Corporation for years, advocating for a more consistent, transparent, and fair approach to liquor licensing.

Lockington adds that their licensed tourism and hospitality operator members have serious concerns about inconsistent enforcement and overzealous scrutiny by regulatory authorities, including increased fees or application requirements without consultation or reason.

She stresses that while hotels must comply with stringent requirements, a significantly increased number of small liquor outlets operate with minimal oversight in various environments.

This unequal treatment, she says, undermines legitimate businesses and enables unregulated alcohol sales, contributing to wider social issues.

Lockington acknowledged the Ministry of Trade’s efforts to streamline business applications via the businessNOW FIJI portal, including plans for liquor licensing.

She also recognized their collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and the IFC in assessing how a Tourism Act aligned with best practices can strengthen industry compliance.

Lockington is also emphasizing the need for a coordinated, government-wide approach for effective implementation, cross-sector alignment, and wider compliance.

