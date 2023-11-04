FEO strives to eliminate fear surrounding elections

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa has disclosed that the newly launched strategic plan of the Fijian Elections Office includes an extensive audit process.

She states that this will help to ensure that future elections are conducted with transparency and accountability.

Addressing the issues stemming from a glitch in the election app from last year’s General Election, Mataiciwa confirms that they have engaged relevant agencies to investigate the matter.

However, the report on this incident is still pending.

“We said listen, this is the time for us to listen to the public. For the past three general elections, they have been telling us that things have been happening and we have left them a safe place for them to come and voice their concerns. So we started with their consultation with the media with the CSOs with the political parties, just giving them a safe space to express what they had experienced in the past three general elections.”

Mataiciwa says that the 2024-2027 Strategic Plan is not limited to internal measures but also seeks to engage various stakeholders, including media outlets, civil society organizations and political parties.

She highlights that workshops and consultations are planned to provide these stakeholders with a better understanding of the electoral process fostering a more inclusive and open atmosphere for the upcoming elections.

The Acting SoE reiterates that the goal is to move away from the atmosphere of fear that has surrounded previous elections, ultimately ensuring that voters can participate in a confident manner during the next electoral cycle.