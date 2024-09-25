FCS temporarily stops inmates from attending family funerals

The Fiji Corrections Service has temporarily suspended the practice, allowing inmates to attend the funerals of close relatives.

Commissioner of Corrections, Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa, says the decision comes as part of an ongoing review of all operational policies and procedures, aimed at ensuring the safety, security, and consistency of services provided by the FCS.

He says for some years, the FCS has, on a case-by-case basis, permitted the temporary release of inmates to attend funerals of immediate family members as a humanitarian gesture.

However, the absence of a formal policy governing such releases has highlighted the need for a comprehensive review.

The FCS Commissioner says while they recognize the importance of family and the significant emotional impact of bereavement on inmates, it is critical that they have clear, consistent guidelines in place to balance these considerations with public safety, security, and operational requirements.

Dr. Nakarawa says the review will focus on establishing clear eligibility criteria for temporary release on compassionate grounds, ensuring the safety and security of both the public and inmates, minimizing any operational disruptions that such releases may cause, and consulting with key stakeholders to ensure the policy reflects best practices.

He says during this review period, no inmates will be released to attend funerals.