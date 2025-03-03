FCS denies assault claims

[File Photo]

The Fiji Corrections Service has dismissed claims made regarding an alleged assault of prisoner Edward Nand by Corrections Officers.

Nand is convicted of murder and is awaiting sentencing while being charged with another separate murder case.

His lawyer had made the claim in court during sentencing and mitigation submissions.

The FCS in a response strongly denies the claim, saying that Nand was assaulted by another prisoner due to differences resulting in injuries.

It says Nand was treated following the altercation.

