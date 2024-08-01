FCOSS reveals shocking discoveries on human trafficking

A shocking revelation that Fiji and her people face the issue of human trafficking, simply because individuals and families strive to improve their lives.

The Fiji Council of Social Services has revealed shocking discoveries about the factors that perpetuate the existence of human trafficking in Fiji.

FCOSS says the reports from their district council of social services have unearthed situations that support the statistics disclosed by the 2023 US Department of State Trafficking in Persons Report.

In the 2024 trafficking in-person report, it has been said that over the past five years, human traffickers have exploited domestic and foreign victims in Fiji.

Approximately 20 percent of respondents to a 2023 prevalence study identified either experiencing themselves or knowing someone who experienced human trafficking.

Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga says the limited access to resources has also exacerbated the vulnerability of Fijians to human trafficking

“The absence of public transport causes residents, including children, to hitchhike while passing vehicles, significantly increasing their risk of abduction and trafficking. We also heard stories about how the use of RSL in rural communities to support children’s access to education is also risky, as there have been cases of elopement, and sexual abuse by vehicle operators.”

Catanasiga says the existence of cultural norms has also led to unreported and unresolved cases of human trafficking.

“In the North, there have been cases brought up where perhaps the Head of the Mataqali says that we should resolve this internally. There are cases where, at least one of the cases, there is a repeat of the offense. Every child deserves to grow up free from fear, free from exploitation and with the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

The Fiji Council of Social Services has therefore urged stakeholders in both the public and private sector to strengthen resources and legislations to counter trafficking in person in Fiji.