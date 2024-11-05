FCEF calls on employers to uphold labour laws

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is urging employers to commit to full compliance with labour laws, highlighting the importance of a fair, safe, and productive work environment for employees.

FCEF states that following labour laws is essential to building a harmonious and sustainable business climate.

This comes in response to recent reports of penalties issued to two construction companies operating at a resort in Rakiraki, where workers reportedly faced poor working conditions.

FCEF Chief Executive Edward Bernard says while most businesses in the country, including FECF members, are responsible employers, the federation will continue to promote the importance of operating within the labour laws.

Bernard adds that maintaining compliance not only protects businesses from legal challenges but also enhances employee morale and engagement, fostering a more committed workforce.

He says to support employers in navigating labour law requirements, FCEF plans to roll out a series of workshops and resources aimed at clarifying employment standards and promoting fair workplace practices.

These initiatives will focus on practical compliance strategies, the rights and responsibilities of both employers and employees and special considerations for migrant workers.

FCEF is encouraging open communication between employers and employees to address any workplace concerns, noting that fostering dialogue can create a collaborative and positive environment.