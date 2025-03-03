Father of five behind bars for sexual assault

file photo

A 40- year- old convicted of sexually assaulting a girl who was ten years old in 2023 has been sentenced to two years and 20 days imprisonment by the Lautoka High Court.

The court heard that the man committed the offense when the victim had gone to attend a function in a village.

The High Court judge while sentencing the man stated that he grossly breached the trust of the victim his actions.

Justice Sunil Sharma also stated that there has been a notable increase in sexual offense cases by individuals known to the victim.

The man has to serve one year sentence before being eligible for parole.

