Farmers urged to share feedback

The Ministry of Agriculture is set to actively engage with farmers and the public to grow the agriculture sector.

At this year’s Agriculture show, the Ministry aims to showcase its services, educate the public on the importance of agriculture and foster partnership to advance the sector.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says a key feature of the event will be a series of side events where the public can participate in hands-on sessions and discussions led by experts.

Article continues after advertisement

These sessions will cover topics such as soil health and smart farming techniques, giving participants practical knowledge.

“We will be showcasing the services that we provide on a daily basis in our stations around Fiji and also educate the general public on the importance of agriculture and how we must work together to grow the agriculture sector.”

Rayalu states that keynote speakers will share insights on the future of agriculture, with a focus on technology, sustainability and food security.

During the show, Fijians will also have the opportunity to interact directly with ministry officers, providing feedback on the services offered.

The Minister has emphasized the importance of this engagement, encouraging open critique from farmers and the public.

This interaction, Rayalu says will allow officers to address concerns on the spot, ensuring accountability and improving service delivery.

The Ministry of Agriculture, he adds views criticism as an essential tool for growth.

According to Rayalu, hearing feedback firsthand from farmers will help them strengthen their services.

The Agriculture Show aims to not only showcase the ministry’s services but also reinforce its commitment to improving service delivery and fostering a more collaborative relationship with farmers.

Through these engagements, the ministry seeks to elevate the agriculture sector and ensure it meets the needs of all stakeholders.