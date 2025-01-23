Farmers boost skills in Bua

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Agriculture and Waterways Ministry organized a two-day training aimed at building farmers’ capacity in basic entrepreneurial and farm management skills in Nabouwalu, Bua, last week.

The training will enable farmers to improve their knowledge, change attitudes, and enhance skills for better farm commercialization on their own farms.

Over the course of two days, participants increased their knowledge of Sustainable Land Management and its implications, understanding the importance of soil testing as a management tool.

The training also covered cultivating quality vegetables and fruit trees.

Around 45 participants from Bua Province attended the two-day Farmer Training, including representatives from the Tikina of Wainunu, Nadi, Vuya, and Solevu.