Family adopted by Being Helping Hands Fiji

Being Helping Hands Fiji – a non-governmental organization has adopted a family and is assisting them every fortnight with groceries.

64-year-old Parbha Wati from Rovadrau, Navua was finding difficulties looking after her two nieces and a nephew who have intellectual disabilities.

Wati has been looking after the three for the past five years.

Nikita Nair from Being Helping Hands Fiji says several sponsors are working with the NGO to assist this family and cater to their needs.

“I came to know about this family through one of my friends. She told me about them so I and Helping Hand Fiji decided to assist this family”.

Parbha Wati says she has been facing challenges as she is not well versed on how to provide proper care for persons with intellectual disabilities.

Being Helping Hands Fiji has so far assisted more than 100 people with groceries.

The NGO has also assisted 30 families who are currently in the lockdown areas in Nawaka, Nadi.