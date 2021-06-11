Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police monitor residents training at Kashmir hilltop|Lomainasau villagers more vigilant|400 workers back at work|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|Lami residents on high alert|Transmission allows for virus to become stronger|More alcohol related arrests recorded|Nausori Health Centre closed|9,067 Fijians registered to return home|120 local businesses to be assisted|New Zealand workers assist Fijian families|Numbers continue to explode as 121 cases announced|Emergence of new clusters pose a risk: Dr Fong|More vaccine arriving soon as cases continue to rise|Lodoni villagers urged to stay home|SODELPA MP evading questions on coral coast protest|Value City preparing to switch its sales to online|Strict protocols to facilitate movement: Ali|Over 330 packs distributed|Tui Davutukia supports quarantine facility in Sigatoka|Korovou residents live in fear following COVID cases|Labasa Mill begins crushing |Fijians dispersed from a funeral gathering|HART residents receive rations from a Nadawa group|Mothers struggling to adapt to new normal|
Full Coverage

News

Family adopted by Being Helping Hands Fiji

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
June 17, 2021 4:05 pm

Being Helping Hands Fiji – a non-governmental organization has adopted a family and is assisting them every fortnight with groceries.

64-year-old Parbha Wati from Rovadrau, Navua was finding difficulties looking after her two nieces and a nephew who have intellectual disabilities.

Wati has been looking after the three for the past five years.

Article continues after advertisement

Nikita Nair from Being Helping Hands Fiji says several sponsors are working with the NGO to assist this family and cater to their needs.

“I came to know about this family through one of my friends. She told me about them so I and Helping Hand Fiji decided to assist this family”.

Parbha Wati says she has been facing challenges as she is not well versed on how to provide proper care for persons with intellectual disabilities.

Being Helping Hands Fiji has so far assisted more than 100 people with groceries.

The NGO has also assisted 30 families who are currently in the lockdown areas in Nawaka, Nadi.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.