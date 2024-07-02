Faith-based initiatives target social issues

Faith-based organizations are now bolstering their efforts to curb prevalent social issues that are affecting Fijians, particularly our younger generation.

This comes in response to growing concerns about several social issues plaguing society, including illicit drugs, prostitution, and an increasing number of young people living on the streets.

Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma’s Deputy General Secretary Reverend Dr. Anil Reuben states that they are training pastors and deaconesses to counsel vulnerable families and children.

Article continues after advertisement



Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma’s Deputy General Secretary Reverend Dr. Anil Reuben [File Photo]

Reverend Dr Reuben adds they recognize the impact of drug abuse on high school students.

“As we know drug abuse, and also it has also affected our high school students. So the church is very much aware. And also we have a department that looks after the abuse of children that they go out into villages and churches and educate the parents and the church so that they could look after the children and not abuse the children.”

Reverend Dr Reuben adds that the presence of many young boys and girls on the street is also raising concerns.