Expect changes in the budget says PM

Fiji can expect changes in the upcoming budget as the government intends to address pressing issues such as infrastructure.

This has been highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while opening the Lau Provincial Council Meeting in Suva yesterday.

Rabuka says there needs to be an overhaul in how the government works on its assets and its various income-generating activities.

He adds this includes the improvement of our health facilities, government quarters, and other significant sectors that are the engines of the government.

“You can see that some government facilities are old and are not maintained. Some hospitals and quarters of government officials. Its maintenance is long overdue. The coalition government will do whatever it takes to address all this.”

The Prime Minister stresses this is why we have to accept the budget that will be announced this Friday.

“Some will say that the budget is unfair. We needs to make things right. This is the very reason we need all your support. There will be new ideas so we all need to pitch in, the coalition government and the efforts from each and every Fijian.”

The national budget will be announced by the Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad at 10am on Friday and will be aired live on FBCTV.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will deliver a national address at 7 tonight.